'If US values India, it must...': Former UN envoy says Modi‑Trump meeting could defuse tensions

As tensions continue to mount over Washington's tariffs on Indian goods, Syed Akbaruddin, former permanent representative to the United Nations, suggested that the US must step back from unilateral measures-and that a direct meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly could offer a critical opportunity to defuse the crisis.

In an article published in Foreign Policy, Akbaruddin writes, "If Washington values India as a strategic partner, then it must step back from unilateral measures and work toward a negotiated off‑ramp."

The US has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, of which 25% came into force on August 27 for India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil.

Akbaruddin argues the tariffs go beyond trade. He says they deliver "a sharp signal that the very foundation of the trust painstakingly built with Washington over two decades is at stake." He warns of sweeping effects: "They undermine investor confidence and unsettle exporters. Both economies stand to lose commercially - India perhaps more."

The former envoy cautions that the larger casualty will be confidence in the partnership itself, as it imperils not only the "flow of goods" but also "the strategic convergence that drives India and the United States as pivotal partners in a rapidly shifting global order."

New Delhi, he emphasises, is not standing still. India is diversifying its export base and boosting domestic demand. "Trade patterns cannot be rewired overnight, nor can supply chains be bent by coercion," he writes. "But the direction is clear. Diversification and resilience will define India's next phase of growth."

He adds that India is already recalibrating its energy strategy. "Recent trade figures show India reducing purchases of Russian crude while expanding suppliers and exploring alternatives." He argues that these are decisions “shaped by market needs, not geopolitical defiance."

Akbaruddin calls for diplomacy and resilience, insisting that dialogue has always been central to the India‑US relationship, and it remains the only credible pathway forward. "A high-level meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump at the UN General Assembly could provide an opportunity to defuse tensions, while friends in other multilateral platforms, such as the G-20 and Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, can reinforce the case for restraint."

The former ambassador proposes "a temporary suspension, a credible negotiating mechanism, or a phased resolution” to protect the partnership’s future. "Only respect and dialogue, never coercion, will keep the India‑US partnership worthy of helping to shape the global century," he writes.