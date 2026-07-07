IIM Bangalore to open first international campus in Indonesia's Singhasari SEZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) will establish its first international campus in Indonesia.

This marks a significant step in India's efforts to expand the global footprint of its premier higher education institutions.

The proposed campus will come up at the Singhasari Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Malang and is intended to serve Indonesian students while attracting participants from across the ASEAN region.

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The announcement was made during Modi's three-day visit to Indonesia and his joint press statement with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. "The Campus will greatly benefit the youth of the entire ASEAN region," the Prime Minister said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the move as "a new chapter for India's education sector". "During his visit to Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval for IIM Bangalore to establish an overseas campus in the Singhasari SEZ (Special Economic Zone) in Indonesia," he said.

First overseas campus for IIM Bangalore

The Indonesian campus will be IIM Bangalore's first international campus. India's premier institutions have been making overseas expansions. IIM Ahmedabad has its campus in Dubai, IIT Delhi has its campus in Abu Dhabi, and IIT Madras has one in Zanzibar.

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The government said the initiative reflects the growing strategic partnership between India and Indonesia and underscores India's emergence as a global provider of high-quality, affordable education. It also advances the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages leading Indian institutions to establish an international presence.

Executive programmes first, degree courses later

IIM Bangalore will roll out the Indonesian campus in two phases. The first phase will begin with executive education programmes for senior executives, business leaders and public sector professionals.

Subject to the successful implementation of the first phase over two years, the institute will introduce degree-granting management programmes in the second phase.

The curriculum will focus on five emerging areas—global supply chains, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, climate and sustainability, and healthcare management—and will include interactions with industry leaders, eminent academicians and global experts.

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The programme will be implemented through a memorandum of understanding between IIM Bangalore and PT Intelegensia Grahatama (PT IGT), the managing and development entity of the Singhasari SEZ.

India expands global education footprint

The campus is expected to deepen academic collaboration and human capital partnerships between India and Indonesia while positioning Indonesia as a regional hub for quality management education.

Participants will also have opportunities for short academic immersion visits to IIM Bangalore's Bengaluru campus, exposing them to India's innovation ecosystem and business environment.

India currently has 21 Indian Institutes of Management, with IIM Mumbai becoming the 21st IIM in 2023. The IIMs are the country's premier management institutions, similar to the IITs in engineering education.

