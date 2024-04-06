IIT degree does not make you a crorepati: IFS officer busts placement myths. Read on

A degree from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) does not make one a crorepati. The ground reality of employment opportunities at one of India's premier institutions is totally different. An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Gaurav Garg in a post on X bust the myths around IIT placements with four significant points.

"More often than not, we hear about students at IITs getting salary in crores. What is the real situation of placement at IIT?" Garg wrote.

Garg detailed the break-up of salary packages offered to fresh graduates from IITs, ranging from ₹ 6 lakh to ₹ 35 lakh. Graduates from Computer Science and Electronics and Communication Engineering scored higher packages, he wrote.

More often than not, we hear about students at #IITs getting #salary in Crores.



What is the real situation of placement at #IIT ?



A thread 🧵 — Gaurav Garg, IFS (@IFS_GauravGarg) March 30, 2024

A significant portion of high-paying job offers, in crores, came from companies based in the US, Singapore and other foreign countries.

These were coding offers from tech giants such as Google, Facebook and X, he added. Garg also pointed out the intricacies of salary packages, which may encompass various components such as Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) and staggered payments on 4-5 years.

He cautioned that the actual in-hand salary might amount to only 40-50% of the quoted Cost to Company (CTC).

Understanding the nuances of salary structures is essential for graduates to make informed decisions about their job offers.

The IFS officer noted that while computer science graduates enjoy staggering packages, the average salary for students from other branches typically ranges from Rs 10-12 lakh per annum. Core branches like Mechanical and Civil Engineering often witness lower placement figures.