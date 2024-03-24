IIT-Guwahati student on way to join ISIS detained in Assam

An IIT-Guwahati student, who had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS and was on his way to join the terror group, was detained on Saturday. The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati. "Reference @IITGuwahati student pledging allegiance to ISIS - the said student has been detained while travelling and further lawful follow up would take place," Director General of Police GP Singh posted on X.

The fourth-year student's detention comes four days after ISIS India head Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Dhubri district after they had crossed over from Bangladesh.

Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Kalyan Kumar Pathak said that the police received an email, in which the student claimed that he was on his way to join ISIS. Pathak said the IIT-Guwahati authorities were immediately contacted, who informed them the said student had been "missing" since noon and his mobile phone was also switched off.

Following a search operation, the student was nabbed from the Hajo area, around 30 km from Guwahati. Pathak said that a black flag, "purportedly similar to that of ISIS", was found in his hostel room and was being sent for verification to specialised agencies which deal with proscribed outfits.

"We are going through the items seized, it is early to say much. We are investigating the intention of sending the email. The student has given some details, but we cannot disclose anything further now," the ASP said.

In a video shared by news agency IANS, the student can be heard saying he hails from Delhi's Jamia Nagar.