'I'm inseparable from PM Modi': Chirag Paswan tries to quell rumours of rift with BJP, says all is well

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday dismissed speculation about a rift between his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the BJP over contentious issues such as lateral entry into the civil services and Waqf reforms, declaring his unwavering allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an interview with PTI, Paswan emphasized his strong bond with Modi, stating, "My love for Narendra Modi is unshakeable. I am inseparable from him, as long as he is Prime Minister."

Paswan's remarks come amidst intense speculations in the media over whether all was well between the two NDA alliance partners. Paswan had taken critical stance against some key decisions of the BJP, such as the Waqf board reforms, and the issue of lateral entry into the bureaucracy, which Paswan opposed openly on the basis of reservations.

Paswan underscored that his views are aligned with the government's positions, citing the example of the Waqf Bill being sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The proposed legislation, which seeks significant amendments to the existing Waqf Act, was referred to a 31-member JPC by the government.

Paswan also expressed his willingness to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections if the BJP so desires.

"Our party is allied with the BJP both in Bihar and at the national level. We will adhere to coalition dharma in both arenas. While we currently have no formal ties in states like Jharkhand, that doesn't mean we're opposed to a potential alliance with the BJP there. If the BJP and other NDA partners want us on board, we're ready," he stated.

Paswan downplayed the significance of a recent meeting between his estranged uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "He (Paras) has lost all public support. He had been meeting various leaders before the Lok Sabha polls as well, but that effort proved fruitless," Paswan remarked.

It's noteworthy that Paras, who leads the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, resigned from his Union cabinet position in protest after his party was denied a seat in the Lok Sabha elections. Paswan, the sole MP of the LJP (Ram Vilas) at the time, secured five seats for his party, which subsequently won all of them. Paswan himself claimed Hajipur, the stronghold of his late father, leaving Paras, who had won the seat in 2019, sidelined and disgruntled.