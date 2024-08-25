Chirag Paswan: 'LJP wants caste census to happen, reason for this is...'

BJP ally and Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday reiterated that his party wants the caste census - an issue the saffron party has been avoiding so far. "My party has always kept its stand clear that it is in favour of Caste Census. We want the Caste Census to happen," Chirag said while speaking to reporters.

"The reason for this is that many times the state government and the central government make many such schemes which keep caste in mind. Those schemes are prepared with the thought of connecting them with the mainstream. In such a situation, the government should have information about the population of that caste," the central minister said.

The LJP leader said at least the government should be there so that the amount can be allocated in proportion to it. "Regarding that scheme or connecting that caste with the mainstream, these figures should at least be with the government," he said.

#WATCH | On Caste Census, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "My party has always kept its stand clear that it is in favour of Caste Census. We want the Caste Census to happen. The reason for this is that many times the state government and the central government make many such… pic.twitter.com/jA3dZY8FdE — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2024

Chirag's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has its vote bank among the Dalit community, who form around 17-18 per cent of voters in Bihar.

In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already conducted caste census. However, Rahul Gandhi now wants caste census across the country. He wants the 50% reservation cap to be scrapped and the ST, SC, OBSs be given representation based on their numbers.

On Saturday, Gandhi said 90 per cent people are sitting out of the system and that is why he is raising the demand for a caste census. Asserting that before ensuring the participation of various sections of the society, there is a need to ascertain their numbers, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "For the Congress, the caste census is the foundation of policy making. It is a tool for policy making. We cannot make policies in the reality of India without a caste census."

Gandhi said just like the Constitution, the "caste census" is a policy framework and a guide for the Congress. "Just like our Constitution, which is a guide in a way and it is being attacked every day, a caste census, a socio-economic survey, an institutional survey will be our second guide," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)