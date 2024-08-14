IMA team arrives in Kolkata for discussions, seeks meet with CM Mamata Banerjee

An investigative team from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has arrived in Kolkata to further escalate the discussion on the RG Kar Medical College following the rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor.

The team has also extended its wish to meet with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for further discourse on the matter. IMA will also be engaging with the parents of the doctor, as part of their inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

The team's arrival follows protests by junior doctors who have halted work to demand justice for the victim In the latest, a specialised team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday, accompanied by forensic and medical experts, to begin the investigation into the alleged rape and murder.

The CBI's involvement came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the investigation’s pace, stating that if the Kolkata police did not resolve the case by Sunday, it would be handed over to the central agency. Banerjee made her remarks following a meeting with the victim's family.

However, the Calcutta High Court stepped in and mandated that the matter be immediately handed to the central agency, five days ahead of the Chief Minister's deadline for the police. A court's order to transfer the case during the initial hearing on the issue was uncommon.

Officials confirmed that the CBI has registered a First Information Report based on the FIR filed by the Kolkata police, which includes charges of rape and murder. The local police have also transferred the case file to the CBI for further examination.

Meanwhile, Akhtar Ali, former Deputy Superintendent at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Wednesday made big claims against former-controversial principal Sandip Ghosh.

After the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor, Ghosh resigned as the principal of the state-run college. Around 8 hours later, he was transferred to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH).

Calling the former principal "a very corrupt person," Akhtar said that he used to fail students and also avail 20 per cent commission on tender orders.

The former Deputy Superintendent at the state-run hospital further mentioned that Ghosh provided alcohol to students at his guest house while adding that these students participated in protests at Ghosh's behest.