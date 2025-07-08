'Imagine a war with your equipment vendor': Ex-IAF officer warns against China-linked Su-57, backs AMCA

India must reject the import of fifth-generation fighter aircraft and instead prioritise its indigenous AMCA program under direct oversight of the Prime Minister's Office, former Air Force officer Ajay Ahlawat said on Tuesday. His comments come amid heightened debate over India's fighter jet procurement options following Russia's offer of full tech transfer for Su-57E co-production.

"It would be best if we eliminate the option to import FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft). We have two bad choices. F-35 comes with strings attached. US can not be trusted to steer a predictable foreign policy. Su57 is not really a FGFA. Moreover, a large part of electronics, avionics components and chips etc are sourced from China. Imagine being in a shooting war with your equipment vendor," Ahlawat wrote.

"AMCA is the only viable option. Bring the program under PMO. Call it a mission of national importance. Nominate one IAF 3-star as program head, reporting to NSA. All agencies under," he added.

On Monday, former Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor reffered to Russia's proposal for Su-57, and suggested that India should go for it. "Just before Putin's visit on Thursday, Russia proposed a game changer offer for us, full tech transfer for co‑production of the Su‑57E at HAL Nashik (site of 220+ Su‑30MKI builds) plus direct delivery of Su‑35M jets in India's MRFA tender for 117 fighters. The dual offer promises deep localisation, source code access, it is a strategic boost for India’s 'Make in India' and our air power ambitions," Kapoor said.

Earlier, former Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria had also cautioned against importing fifth-generation fighters. "My answer is no. Now, the government has clearly put their faith in AMCA, and now we need to do everything as a nation to expedite the AMCA," he said when asked about interim imports in view of Pakistan’s expected acquisition of J-20 or J-35 jets from China.

"That cause of concern in terms of what Pakistan is going to get from China in the interim – be it J20 or J-35 – let them get these. That will be studied. What is important is in the interim how do you handle these threats and there are ways and means of tackling this threat that they will have,” Bhadauria noted.

He added that India must invest in countermeasures and robust air defence. "We have already demonstrated our capabilities in the air defence zones… in air-to-ground precision zones in terms of standoff. So therefore we'll need to have an action plan to be able to sort this out and I think that's the way to go."

On the issue of stealth edge, he said, "In terms of stealth capability Pakistan is likely to get before us, we'll have to take some other measures in order to be able to detect by some means, to be able to still hold them off our borders much inside so that they are unable to launch. And should they be able to launch their cruise missiles or their standoff weapons, we are able to tackle the weapons."

The AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) is being developed as India's first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter by DRDO in collaboration with HAL and private sector partners. The program is currently in the detailed design phase with prototype development expected by the end of this decade.

