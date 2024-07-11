IMD forecasts rain across India till July 15, heavy rainfall alert issued for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted increased rainfall activity in north and northeast India, including East Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, and other regions, in the coming days. The weather body has further issued an ‘orange alert’ for heavy rainfall on July 11 in for Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Related Articles

After a period of dry spells, the national capital saw continuous rainfall over the past two days, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. More significant rainfall is anticipated on July 12. According to the regional meteorological centre, the Delhi-NCR region is likely to see a generally cloudy sky today with very light to light rainfall. According to the forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to settle near 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature may hover near 26 degrees Celsius.

The IMD indicated that the intensity of rainfall in Delhi is expected to increase in the coming days. Warnings have been issued due to expected heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the Yamuna river during the monsoon season.

The weather in Uttar Pradesh has improved with heavy rainfall increasing humidity levels across many cities. The Met Department predicted continued rainfall in both eastern and western parts of the state for the next five days. On July 10, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that 12 districts in the state are currently flood-affected. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing at a rapid pace in all affected districts.

In Bihar, heavy downpours in certain districts have raised the threat of flooding, highlighting the adverse impact of the monsoon in these regions. The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ for heavy rainfall with a ‘red alert’ for very heavy rainfall predicted for July 12. Bihar is expected to receive very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls on July 11.

As per the forecast, rainfall activity will remain active across various states until July 15. Heavy rainfall activity is expected over Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. Light rains are expected in Uttarakhand, Central India, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Several regions in Himachal Pradesh received light rainfall today, resulting in the closure of 28 roads, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh on July 11 and July 12. As per the forecast, the state is expected to see strong winds, lightning and thunder activity. Sporadic rain is expected to continue in the region until July 15.

Meanwhile, five more people died in Assam in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of flood-related deaths to 84, ANI reported citing Disaster Reporting and Information Management System Assam data. Nearly 14.39 lakh in 27 districts have been affected by the floods. The water level of the Brahmaputra River is above the danger level at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati and Dhubri.