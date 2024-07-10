Delhi rains: National capital to witness more rains till July 13; Atishi says govt prepared for any flood situation

Delhi received light rains on Wednesday afternoon, with more rains predicted later in the evening. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital is expected to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall till July 13.

The weather department predicted more light rainfall and drizzle at ITO, Akshardham, Lodi Road, and NCR later in the evening.

Delhi rains also brought down the temperature, recorded at minimum 27.5 degree Celsius on Wednesday. While the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degree Celsius.

The intensity of the rains is expected to increase in the coming days.

According to the IMD, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi areas are expected to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall during July 11-13.

Additionally, Delhi Water Minister Atishi has said that the AAP government has started preparing for any flood situation that might arise due to the rains. "Last year, Delhi had the highest water level in 40 years. This year, we have already started preparing for any flood situation that arises due to rain... Yamuna Bazar is the lowest-lying area in Delhi and was the first to get flooded last year. I have come with all officers of the Revenue Department and Irrigation and Flood Department to assess the situation... The Delhi government is absolutely prepared to take action in cases of flood even on a short-notice..." she said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and East Rajasthan in the next five days. Uttarakhand and Central India are also expected to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next five days.

East Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness isolated heavy rainfall during July 10-14, while Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness similar conditions during July 10-12, Himachal Pradesh during July 11-13, Jammu on July 12 and 13, North Haryana, and North Punjab on July 12, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh on July 10 and 11, and Chhattisgarh during July 11-14.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Uttar Pradesh on July 10 and 11, and East Madhya Pradesh on July 11.