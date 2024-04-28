IMD issues maximum temperature warning for 12 districts in Kerala

Amid the severe heat in Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a maximum temperature warning for 12 districts over the next five days. There's a possibility of a heat wave in certain areas of Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur, according to the IMD and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

"Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41°C in Palakkad district, around 40°C in Kollam & Thrissur districts, around 38°C in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode & Kannur districts, and around 37°C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram & Kasaragod districts, and around 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram district (3 to 5°C above normal) during 28th April to 2nd May 2024," the weather agencies said.

These districts are expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions, excluding hilly areas, from April 28th to May 2nd, due to elevated temperatures and humidity levels. Additionally, there is a likelihood of heat wave conditions occurring in one or two locations within the Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts specifically on April 28th and 29th.

Also, the IMD has warned of heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over East and south Peninsular India during the next 5 days. In the last 24 hours, heat wave conditions in many places with severe heat wave in isolated pockets prevailed over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar, and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Heatwave conditions have been prevailing over Odisha since the 15th and Gangetic West Bengal since 17th of April.