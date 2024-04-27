IMD predicts severe heatwave conditions in Gangetic West Bengal, South Peninsular area

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at many places over Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha over the next five days. The Met department has issued an ‘orange alert’ has been raised for sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, and interior Karnataka.

It has further said that a rise in maximum temperature of 2-3 degree centigrade over East India is expected in the next 48 hours, followed by heatwaves across Maharashtra and large parts of southern India over the next five days.

"Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, East Uttar Pradesh during the next five days; Kerala and Mahe during 26th-28th; Konkan during 27th-29th and West Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during 28th-30th April 2024," the weather agency said in a statement.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at many places over Gangetic West Bengal at some places over north Odisha and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Konkan & Goa.... pic.twitter.com/hlpXWpiyUV — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 27, 2024

Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Assam & Meghalaya, Tripura between 26th-28th; Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 26th-30th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 26th & 27th and Konkan & Goa on 26th April 2024, it said.

The IMD has predicted rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and winds in the western Himalayan region from April 26 to 29. The same weather conditions are expected to continue over the plains of northwest India from April 26 to 28 and extend to adjoining central India from April 26 to 27.

"A spell of rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms/lightning and heavy rainfall is likely over Northeast India from 28-30 April," it said.

It added: “Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over south Iran & adjoining south Pakistan in lower & middle levels. An induced cyclonic circulation lies over West Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and isolated rainfall over Uttarakhand during 26th-29th April 2024, with the possibility of hailstorm over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 26th and Himachal Pradesh during 26th-28th and Uttarakhand on 28th and 29th April 2024.”

