IMD issues multi-hazard warning for these states. Yellow alert issued for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a multi-hazard warning for thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds (50-60kmph) very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, with gusty winds (40-50kmph) at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka.

According to the forecast, extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Meghalaya, heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and hailstorm over north interior Karnataka.

The IMD has issued fresh weather advisories highlighting intense heatwave conditions across parts of Northwest, Central and Eastern India over the coming days. Rainfall activity is also expected in select regions under the influence of a western disturbance.

According to IMD’s daily weather report and forecast bulletin released on April 25, a Western Disturbance as a trench in the middle tropospheric westerlies is currently active and is expected to influence weather conditions in Northwest India.

In Delhi-NCR, temperatures continue to soar with the IMD forecasting a further rise of around 2 degrees Celsius, over the next two days. The maximum temperature is likely to peak at 43 degrees Celsius on April 25 and 26, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre of Delhi.

As per the previous alerts, the IMD has placed Delhi under a yellow alert for April 25 and 26 due to prevailing heatwave conditions with the city experiencing westerly winds,

By the weekend, no official heatwave conditions are expected, through temperatures will remain high, hovering between 40-42 degrees Celsius. The national capital is likely to witness similar weather with partly cloudy skies on April 28.

Heatwave conditions have been flagged in several states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

The IMD on April 25 said heatwave conditions prevailing in several parts of West Bengal are likely to subside from April 26, with moderate to severe thunderstorms expected to follow, bringing down temperatures. According to the IMD, dry westerly to north-westerly winds will continue till April 26.

The wind pattern is likely to change from Saturday afternoon, and due to favourable wind conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, moderate to severe thunderstorms are likely to commence over some districts, it added.

The IMD has advised residents in affected regions to avoid exposure to the sun between 11 am and 3 pm and to use protective gear such as hats, wet clothes, or umbrellas when venturing outdoors.

Meanwhile select southern states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and coastal Andhra Pradesh may experience hot and humid weather conditions through April 26.