IMD issues orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs, flood alert issued in Pune

The financial capital of the country is set to witness more downpour today (August 4) as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city. Mumbai is already experiencing strong winds and heavy rains.

According to the forecast, the city and its suburbs is likely to see heavy rainfall with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Related Articles

Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai issued a yellow alert for the financial capital and issued a 24-hour alert for Mumbai and suburbs.

Various alerts have asked Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary travel as the situation is likely to worsen with more rainfall, which may cause waterlogging.

Meanwhile, in response to continuous heavy rainfall and the release of excess water from the Khadakwasla Dam, an Army column has been deployed in the Ekta Nagar area at the request of the district magistrate.

Additionally, the weather agency has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall alert in Ghat areas and moderate rain in plain areas of Pune and Satara. An orange alert has been issued for Thane and other four other districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik.

Flood alert in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad

Two teams of NDRF have been deployed proactively in Balewadi, Pune and Chinchwad, due to continuous rainfall and a red alert in the Pune district.

Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations have warned residents of flooding in low-lying areas due to constant discharge of water from almost all the dams in the Pune district. Deputy CM and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar asked the district authorities to prepare on war footing to ensure no loss and inconvenience to the citizens.

Due to heavy downpour in the catchment areas, the dams in such as Khadakwasla, Temghar, Varasgoan, Panshet, Pavana, Mulshi and Bhatghar are continuously releasing water. Residents of Baner, Sinhagad Road, Warje, Dandekarpul, Patil Estate Slums and other low-lying areas have been advised to take necessary precautions.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, residents of Pimple Gurav, Sanghvi, Dapodi, Harris Bridge and other areas are in danger of flood waters entering their homes.

The IMD has issued a warning for drivers on the Ghat section, as visibility will be low, and there is a high risk of landslides and rocks falling onto the road.