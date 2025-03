IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rainfall for 5 states; heavy rains to continue in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and in Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan region and Goa for August 4.

Heavy rainfall has led to cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Kerala. Over 350 fatalities have been reported in Kerala with over 200 still missing due to landslides in Wayanad, 15 deaths have been reported from Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has reported 9 deaths with 47 missing. According to the forecast, all these three states will see heavy rainfall activity for today.

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rains over Jammu-Kashmir during August 3-5, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan will see isolated heavy showers during August 3-10, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to see heavy rainfall on August 4 and August 7.

Konkan and Goa have been issued heavy to very heavy rainfall prediction during August 3-7 and Madhya Maharashtra is likely to see heavy showers between August 3 and August 6.

A red alert for extremely heavy precipitation has been issued for the districts of Palghar, Pune and Satara in Maharashtra, while an orange alert for very heavy rains has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nasik on August 4.

In the northeastern states, very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on August 6-7, while Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may get heavy precipitation on August 5.

Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall forecast is issued for Odisha on August 6-8, Gangetic West Bengal on August 6, Jharkhand on August 6-7.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya will also see isolated heavy rainfall during August 3-10, the IMD predicted.

In southern India, very heavy rainfall has been predicted over coastal Karnataka on August 4 while heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu during August 3-5, coastal Karnataka during August 3-6, south interior Karnataka on August 4.