IMD issues orange alert for Himachal: Heavy snow, rains to hit Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Chamba

An orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy snowfall and rains in parts of Himachal Pradesh, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of severe weather conditions in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, and Chamba on Thursday and Friday. The higher reaches of the state have already received moderate to heavy snowfall, while intermittent rains lashed the middle and lower hills.

The IMD has also placed Lahaul and Spiti under a yellow alert, predicting heavy snow, while Shimla district could experience both heavy rain and snowfall over the same period. Una and Hamirpur districts are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Several areas have already recorded significant snowfall, with Keylong receiving 20 cm, Khadrala 12 cm, Kukumseri 9.6 cm, Hansa 8 cm, and Kalpa 3.4 cm.

Meanwhile, Sarahan received the highest rainfall at 29.1 mm, followed by Seobagh (22.2 mm), Manali (19 mm), Bharmour (17 mm), and Jot (16 mm). Other areas, including Shimla, Solan, Kalpa, Mandi, Kufri, and Kasauli, recorded between 2 to 5 mm of rain.

The coldest recorded temperature in the region was at Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti, which dropped to minus 4.5 degrees Celsius. Himachal Pradesh has received 70.4 mm of rainfall so far this winter, significantly lower than the normal 181.7 mm, marking a 61% deficit.

Kashmir sees heavy snowfall

In Kashmir, heavy snowfall continued across higher reaches, while plains received rainfall on Thursday morning. Popular destinations Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam were blanketed in fresh snow, while Razdan Top, Gurez (Bandipora), Sadhna Top, Handwara, Kupwara (North Kashmir), Mughal Road (Shopian), Zojila Pass, Sinthan Top, and Amarnath Cave also witnessed heavy snowfall.

The snowfall led to the closure of inter-district roads, including the Srinagar-Leh highway, though the Srinagar-Jammu national highway remains open for traffic. The IMD forecasts light to moderate rain or snow across most areas until Friday noon, with isolated heavy falls expected in higher regions. Weather conditions are likely to improve post-Friday.

Delhi records season’s highest temperature

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced its hottest day of the season on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature soaring to 32°C, six degrees above normal. This matched the highest temperature recorded on February 27, 2023, but was higher than February 2024’s recorded maximum of 29.7°C.

The minimum temperature settled at 15.4°C, nearly 3°C above normal, while humidity levels fluctuated between 86% and 59% throughout the day. The IMD has forecast a thunderstorm with rain on Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to drop to 26°C and 18°C, respectively.

