IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai as city braces for heavy rain, thunder and strong winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday morning issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its suburban areas, forecasting heavy rainfall, moderate thunderstorms, and squally winds reaching 50–60 kmph.

The advisory came as the city woke up to intense rain, thunder, and lightning, particularly in areas like Panvel, where residents reported persistent thunderstorms since early morning.

An earlier IMD update on X warned, "Orange to red colour warnings for moderate to heavy spells of rainfall with moderate thunderstorms with squally winds 50-60 kmph issued for Mumbai and suburban areas during next 3 hours."

This comes a day after heavy showers lashed Mumbai on Sunday, leading to traffic congestion across multiple parts of the city. Commuters reported waterlogging and long delays on key arterial routes.

While the latest IMD forecast suggests a shift toward moderate to light rainfall in the coming hours, citizens have been advised to remain cautious, especially during peak travel times. Wind speeds reaching 60 kmph remain a concern, particularly for low-lying areas and those along the city’s coastline.

The orange alert typically indicates potential disruption in daily life, including traffic delays and power outages, and urges residents to stay indoors where possible and avoid venturing out unnecessarily.

According to the IMD’s forecast for the day, Mumbai will see a “generally cloudy sky with heavy rain.” Temperatures are expected to range between 24°C (minimum) and 31°C (maximum). Rainfall is likely to continue throughout the week, with the city’s seven-day weather board indicating a consistent wet spell.

As of Sunday, May 25, the IMD reported a well-marked low-pressure area over south Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining regions of Marathwada and north interior Karnataka. The system is expected to move eastward within 24 hours and gradually weaken.

Between May 25–27, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected across Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra, the weather office said.

For Monday, Madhya Maharashtra remains under an orange alert, with IMD forecasting very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and possible squalls.

In Mumbai, eight weather stations—Borivali, Santacruz, Powai, Mulund, Chembur, Worli, Colaba, and Alibag—have been placed under a red alert. Stations in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan are under orange alert.

Raigad district is also under red alert, with IMD issuing nowcast warnings for moderate thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong surface winds.

Meanwhile, Thane and Palghar districts are under an orange alert as well, with authorities urging residents to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary travel amid the deteriorating weather conditions.