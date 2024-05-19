IMD issues 'red alert' for severe heatwave across North India till May 22

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issuing a ‘red alert’ warning for several North Indian states such as Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and West Rajasthan till May 22. The weather department has also forecasted an ‘orange’ alert for Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

Large swathes of North India are already reeling under a brutal heatwave, with Delhi recording a scorching 46 degrees Celsius today.

The capital city witnessed its hottest day of the season so far, with several areas exceeding the 45-degree mark. Mungeshpur, Najafgarh, Pitampura, and Pusa were among the worst affected, with temperatures reaching a sweltering 46.8 degrees Celsius, 46.7 degrees Celsius, 46.1 degrees Celsius, and 46 degrees Celsius respectively.

A 'red alert' is issued when extreme weather poses a "high health concern" for vulnerable people, including infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

According to the IMD report, severe heat wave conditions are expected in many areas of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi from May 18 to 22, and in parts of West Uttar Pradesh on May 18 and 19.

Heat wave conditions are likely in parts of East Uttar Pradesh from May 18 to 22, in West Uttar Pradesh from May 20 to 22, and in isolated areas of Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh from May 18 to 22. Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal will experience heat waves from May 18 to 20, Jharkhand on May 19 and 20, and Odisha from May 20 to 22, the weather department said in a press note.

Fazilka, Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa and Sirsa districts in Punjab are expected to witness severe heatwaves. In Rajasthan, Nagaur, Churu, Charki Dadri, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Palwal and Rewari are expected to see severe heatwaves. In Haryana, Gurgaon, Faridabad is likely to see severe heatwaves. Gautam Buddhnagar, Mathura, Aligarh, Agra and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh West is likely to witness severe heatwaves. These districts in several north Indian states is expected to witness severe heatwaves from May 19 to May 22.

The weather department has warned of heatwave conditions in some areas of Himachal Pradesh, following a rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal in several places. According to the IMD's Saturday bulletin, a heatwave is likely in isolated areas of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Shimla over the next 24 hours.