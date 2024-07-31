IMD issues red alert in Delhi-NCR after heavy rains, Pragati Maidan, Mayur Vihar worst hit; Check traffic advisory

The national capital experienced significant waterlogging on Wednesday evening following an intense bout of rainfall, resulting in major traffic disruptions across various regions.

The torrential downpour prompted the weather office to issue its highest 'red' warning. The National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin also included Delhi in its list of "areas of concern", it said. The weather office advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors, and refrain from unnecessary travel.

Around 10 flights were diverted from Delhi to other cities as heavy rain continued to pound the city.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department's Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network, the Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded an astonishing 112.5 mm of rain in just one hour.

The unexpected deluge caused widespread waterlogging, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to issue advisories for commuters to avoid certain routes.

Delhi Minister Atishi said that efforts are being made to get the situation under control by the Municipal Corporation and other government authorities.







Delhi Traffic Advisory

Through a post on the social media platform 'X', authorities reported significant traffic congestion in the carriageway from Moolchand to Chirag Delhi and in both directions on Anuvrat Marg due to the considerable standing water.

Further impacting vehicular movement, waterlogged conditions under the Savitri flyover disrupted traffic on the Outer Ring Road from Chirag Delhi toward Nehru Place. Additionally, traffic was severely impeded at the Chatta Rail Chowk, affecting major thoroughfare Syama Prasad Mukherjee Marg. To ease congestion, traffic was redirected from the Chatta Rail traffic signal and Lothian Road.

Commuters heading from NS Marg towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate were advised to take alternative routes, including Kodia Pul and Mori Gate Boulevard Road. Disruptions were also reported on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, where waterlogging at Nigam Bodh Ghat prompted diversions from Chandgi Ram Akhara.

Visual reports from Connaught Place and Kamla Nagar, particularly near Delhi University's North Campus, highlighted the extent of the waterlogging, revealing streets turned into shallow ponds.

Nitin Gupta, president of the Kamla Nagar Traders' Association, expressed concern over the recurring issue, stating, "Waterlogging is normal in the area during the rainy season. Water has also entered several shops in the market."

