IMD issues warning! Bengaluru to be hotter than Delhi in 2025 as February temperature hits 35.9°C

Bengaluru, known for its year-round pleasant weather, is experiencing an unusual temperature surge, surpassing Delhi’s daytime warmth. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will continue to see hotter days in the coming weeks.

On February 17, 2025, Bengaluru recorded 35.9°C, making it the hottest day of the season so far. In contrast, Delhi registered 27°C, reinforcing the trend of Bengaluru experiencing higher temperatures than the national capital.

Rising temperatures and early summer onset

Over the past year, Bengaluru’s temperature has risen by 2.7°C, signalling an early transition into summer. While Delhi’s February temperatures remain within their usual range of 12°C to 16°C, Bengaluru's climate now mirrors Karnataka’s hotter regions like Raichur and Kalaburagi.

The IMD predicts that Bengaluru’s summer, which usually begins in early March, will arrive mid-February this year. Meteorologists attribute this shift to:

Absence of northern winds that usually help cool the region.

Impact of the La Niña phenomenon, potentially influencing Bengaluru’s rising heat.

Chilly nights, but rising daytime heat

While Bengaluru’s days are warming up, nighttime temperatures remain cooler, hovering around 17°C. However, the city’s consistent trend of overtaking Delhi’s daytime temperatures has been evident for the past two years.

With IMD forecasting sustained heat in the coming days, Bengaluru’s premature summer appears to be an emerging climatic norm.