IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states for next 7 days; light rains in Delhi likely. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the monsoon trough is active, with its western and eastern ends near their normal positions. This usually influences rainfall distribution. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Chhattisgarh during the next seven days, with Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa witnessing heavy rain showers until September 10-11.

Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe till September 11. The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday in Delhi, with light rain expected. Temperatures are anticipated to range between a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.

In a post on X, IMD stated, “Deep depression over interior Odisha weakened into a depression over the same region. It is very likely to move across north Chhattisgarh and weaken further into a well marked low pressure area around the evening of 10th Sept.”

With the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal making landfall near Puri in Odisha, the state government has mobilised resources for relief and rescue operations in the districts expected to be impacted.

The IMD noted that such systems can lead to severe weather conditions, prompting the need for prompt and effective emergency responses to mitigate potential damage and ensure public safety.

“The landfall process for any system, whether a depression or a cyclone, takes time. The current system made landfall between 10.30 am and 11.”

The weather office has issued a ‘red alert’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) till 8.30 am of Tuesday for 10 districts – Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Bolangir, Boudh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Puri. Heavy rain has also been forecast at isolated places in the districts of Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Sonepur during the period.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi discussed the situation with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and issued instructions to senior officials and district collectors of Malkangiri and Koraput to take immediate measures to supervise and assist the district administration in relief measures.