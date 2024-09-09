IMD weather update: Andhra, Telangana on heavy rainfall watch, yellow alert for Maharashtra, Uttarakhand

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are bracing for heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts across several regions.

In coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, a red alert is in effect due to the forecast of heavy rains and thunderstorms, with some areas already experiencing flooding, particularly in Vijayawada, where breaches in the Budameru Rivulet have caused significant waterlogging.

Relief efforts are in full swing, with 50 teams from the National and State Disaster Response Forces deployed to manage the situation.

In Telangana, as well as parts of East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, an orange alert has been issued, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall, with some isolated regions facing even heavier downpours.

The IMD has warned of potential disruptions, including localized flooding, road closures, and damage to kutcha roads, urging residents to remain cautious.

The weather patterns affecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are part of a broader system impacting the rest of India. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea along the West Bengal and Odisha coasts due to rough sea conditions, while flash flood warnings have been issued for several districts in Odisha, including Baragarh, Ganjam, and Puri, among others.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for the western coastal regions, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa, predicting light to moderate rainfall. Uttarakhand is also on yellow alert, with the IMD forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall until September 11.

Further north, monsoon rains are expected to continue in eastern Rajasthan, with a yellow alert extended for Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Jaipur, prolonging the impact of the current weather system until the end of the week.



Despite some respite in Himachal Pradesh, ongoing road repairs are still underway after heavy rainfall earlier in the season.