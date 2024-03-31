IMD warns of heat wave over parts of central, peninsular India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned of heatwave conditions over parts of central and peninsular India from April 2 to 4. In its latest update, the weather department said heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, north interior

Karnataka, and Telangana.

According to the bulletin, hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Odisha till April 4. "Yesterday, the maximum temperature exceeded 95th percentile at isolated places over Marathwada," the department said.

"Maximum temperature is likely to exceed 95th percentile over parts of Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Marathwada, and Odisha till 4th April, over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, from 4th April onward and over north Tamil Nadu from 3rd April, 2024."

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted enhanced rainfall and thunderstorm activity over Northeast India till April 4. It said a cyclonic circulation lay over northeast Assam and a north-south trough runs from east Bihar to north Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these weather systems, the department said, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh. Moderate rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya, and scattered light to moderate rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim till April 4.

Odisha declares morning schools from April 2

Following the IMD's prediction of hot and humid conditions, the Odisha government announced morning classes for students in all schools. In a letter to all district collectors, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu asked them to take immediate measures to mitigate the hot and humid weather and ensure that no casualty takes place due to the possible heat wave condition.

The School and Mass Education department also directed primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools including private institutions to hold morning classes from 7 AM to 11.30 AM from April 2. The state government has also issued an advisory for the districts and asked different departments to look after various sectors to mitigate the hot and humid conditions.

In an evening bulletin, the IMD said due to prevailing dry conditions in major parts of the state and high solar insolation, maximum temperature is likely to be between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius at many places in interior parts and between 36 to 38 degrees in the coastal districts during next 4 to 5 days.

The IMD also forecast that the minimum temperature (night temperature) is also likely to see a gradual rise by 2-3 degrees during the next 4-5 days at many places. Most parts of coastal districts are likely to have a minimum temperature between 24 to 26 degrees C and interior districts between 22 to 24 degrees C.

The IMD said warm night conditions prevailed at isolated places in interior Odisha and the condition is likely to continue for the next 4 to 5 days. As many as four places in the state witnessed temperature crossing 40 degrees Celsius with Malkangiri becoming the hottest place with 41 degrees C.

(With inputs from PTI)