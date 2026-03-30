IMD warns of heavy rain, storms across states till April 3; Check full forecast

A fresh spell of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds is set to affect large parts of the country this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. "Under the influence of two active Western disturbances, wet spell likely to continue over northwest India during the week with peak activity on 30th March & 04th April, 2026," the weather office said in its latest bulletin.

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The impact will be spread across regions, with northwest India expected to see scattered to widespread rainfall and snowfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching 40–50 kmph over the western Himalayan region on March 31. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds during this period.

Another round of activity is expected from April 3 to 5 across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, with similar conditions extending to parts of north India. The IMD has also warned of isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall over the Kashmir Valley, along with the possibility of hailstorms across several northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

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In the northeast, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is forecast till April 3. "Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm/lightning & gusty wind likely over Northeast & adjoining east India during the week with possibility of isolated heavy falls over Northeast India on 31 March & 01 April, 2026," the IMD said. Heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura during this period.

Eastern states, including Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Odisha, are also expected to witness light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and winds reaching up to 60 kmph. Thunderstorms with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph are likely over Odisha, Bihar, and parts of West Bengal, along with isolated hailstorm activity.

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Central India is forecast to receive isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next five days, with hailstorm activity likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh.

In western India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected between March 30 and April 3, with isolated hailstorms forecast in parts of Maharashtra.

Southern states will also see continued rainfall activity. "Isolated rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds likely to continue over South Peninsular India during the week with possibility of isolated heavy falls over Kerala during 31 March-01 April, 2026," the IMD said. Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and parts of coastal Karnataka, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The IMD has advised that the widespread weather activity, driven by western disturbances and regional systems, could bring varying intensities of rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds across much of the country over the coming days.