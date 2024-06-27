IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rain in Delhi on June 29, 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the national capital during this weekend. Parts of the city were lashed by showers on Thursday, bringing much-needed respite from the heat. In its weather bulletin, the weather office said a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over Delhi and other states on June 28.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Delhi on June 29 and June 30, it said. Heavy rain is defined as rainfall amounting to between 64.5 mm and 124.4 mm in a day while very heavy rain is defined as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 mm and 244.4 mm in a day. On Wednesday, an independent weather agency said, "Monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on the weekend."

The IMD has predicted localized flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses due to very heavy rainfall in Delhi on June 29 and 30. The monsoon current typically enters Delhi between June 27 and 29. Last year, it arrived on June 26 while the first monsoon showers of 2022 were recorded on June 30.

In its daily bulletin issued this afternoon, the weather office said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely along the West Peninsular Coast during the next 5 days. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Northwest India from today with heavy to very heavy rainfall over the plains of northwest India from 28th-30th June, the bulletin said.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana during next 5 days; Delhi on 29th & 30th; West Rajasthan on 27th, 28th June & 01st July; East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-30th; Chhattisgarh, Odisha during 27th-30th and Vidarbha on 27th; Bihar during 27th June-01st July; Jharkhand during 29th June-01st July," the department said in its update.

(With inputs from PTI)