'India bought Russian oil long before Ukraine war': Putin slams West 'politicising' energy markets

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pushed back sharply against Western criticism of India’s sprawling oil trade with Moscow, insisting that the partnership is driven by “purely economic logic” and existed “long before the Ukraine crisis.” Speaking to India Today and Aaj Tak in a wide-ranging interview at the Kremlin, Putin accused critics of “politicising energy markets” and misrepresenting the motivations behind Russia–India cooperation.

Putin’s comments come at a time when India has emerged as one of the world’s largest importers of discounted Russian crude — a shift that has redrawn global energy flows and repeatedly triggered scrutiny from the US and Europe. But the Russian President dismissed what he described as “Western narratives,” arguing that India’s choices are commercially rational and historically consistent.

‘India has always bought Russian Oil’

Putin emphasised that India’s engagement with Russian energy did not begin in 2022. “India has always purchased Russian oil. It didn’t start yesterday, and it will continue tomorrow. This is a long-standing relationship based on reliability and mutual benefit,” he said.

The remark is part of Moscow’s growing effort to challenge the idea that the post-Ukraine surge in India’s purchases is a geopolitical alignment with Russia. Instead, Putin framed it as a continuation — and expansion — of a decades-old trade built on cost competitiveness, supply stability, and trust.

According to Putin, the global oil market has rebalanced after Western price caps and sanctions, creating opportunities for non-Western buyers. “If the market changes, buyers respond. That is not politics — that is economics,” he said.

The Russian leader implied that it is Western governments, not India or Russia, who have turned energy into a political weapon. “Those who criticise us are the same ones who disrupt global energy stability with sanctions and restrictions. They are the ones politicising the market,” he said.

Why India became Russia’s top buyer

Putin’s argument aligns with the timeline of how India-Russia energy ties evolved:

Pre-2022: Russia was already among India’s reliable suppliers, especially for long-term contracts in crude and LNG.

Post-2022: Western sanctions redirected Russian oil from Europe to Asia, making India — a price-sensitive buyer — a natural destination.

Refining advantage: Indian refineries began importing more Russian crude because it allowed them to export competitively priced fuels like diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

Payment flexibility: Russia created alternative payment channels and steep discounts that boosted volumes.

The surge, Putin insisted, was “driven by mutual economic benefit, not political messaging.” He stressed that India is acting in the interests of its own citizens — an indirect counter to Western pressure on New Delhi.

“India buys what is beneficial for its economy and its people. No one has the right to dictate these decisions,” he said.

Energy as anchor of modern partnership

The Russian President also highlighted how energy trade has become a pillar of the India-Russia relationship, now extending beyond crude oil into refining partnerships, LNG, petrochemicals, and discussions on long-term supply guarantees.

He emphasised that India is seen in Moscow as a stable, predictable market — a contrast to Europe, which Russia accuses of “breaking contracts under political pressure.”

Western governments have often argued that India’s refined products — made from Russian crude — weaken sanctions and help fund Moscow’s war. Putin countered this implicitly, saying that critics “do not understand global markets” and overlook India’s role as a major refining hub.