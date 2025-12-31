In Dhaka for Khaleda Zia funeral, Jaishankar meets BNP's Tarique Rahman

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Dhaka to represent India at the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, on Wednesday met BNP leader Tarique Rahman, a meeting that comes at a sensitive moment in India-Bangladesh relations.

Confirming the interaction, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah said Jaishankar conveyed India’s condolences as Bangladesh mourns Zia’s death. "Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, in Dhaka, conveys the condolences of the people and the government of India as Bangladesh mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia and recognises her contribution to democracy," Hamidullah said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah tweets, "Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, in Dhaka, conveys the condolences of the people and the government of India as Bangladesh mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia and… pic.twitter.com/BcEzIFrB2r — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Jaishankar is attending the funeral of Zia, who dominated Bangladesh's politics for decades and died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. The three-time prime minister and BNP chairperson played a key role in restoring democracy in Bangladesh following years of military rule.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Zia's passing and recalled his meeting with her during his Dhaka visit in 2015. "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss," Modi said on social media.

Advertisement

"I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," he added.

It is not immediately known whether Jaishankar will hold a separate bilateral meeting with interim government chief Muhammad Yunus during his visit.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have come under strain since the interim government led by Yunus took charge, with New Delhi repeatedly flagging concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.