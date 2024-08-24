‘In the last one month, not a single Hindu person has...': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Hindus from Bangladesh entering India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Saturday that Hindus have not attempted to enter India from Bangladesh following the political crisis in the neighboring country after Sheikh Hasina was removed from her position as prime minister.

"Hindus are staying and fighting in Bangladesh. In the last one month, not a single Hindu person has been detected trying to enter India,” PTI quoted Sarma as saying.

He added that Muslims from Bangladesh were trying to cross into India to find work in the textile industry.

“35 Muslim infiltrators have been arrested in the past one month... they are trying to enter, but those coming are not for Assam, but to go to Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore to work in the textile industry,” the CM claimed.

“We have requested our prime minister to impress upon the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of Hindus,” Sarma said as per PTI report.

On August 5th, Sheikh Hasina, who is the longest-serving prime minister of Bangladesh, was compelled to resign and flee the country due to escalating protests calling for her removal. Demonstrators entered her official residence, prompting the leader of the Awami League to seek refuge in India. There were reports of vandalism and attacks on Hindus, who account for about eight percent of Bangladesh's 170 million population and have historically backed the Awami League.

According to a Reuters report, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council estimated that sectarian violence has impacted at least 52 of the country's 64 districts since August 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the new interim chief adviser, and expressed hope for a quick return to normalcy with safety for Hindus and other minority communities. During a phone call, Yunus assured Modi that protecting these communities would be a top priority for Dhaka.