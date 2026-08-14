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Independence Day: Delhi on high alert after email threat targets High Court, Metro & train lines 

Independence Day: Delhi on high alert after email threat targets High Court, Metro & train lines 

Security forces stepped up operations across Delhi and multiple regions nationwide, stationing police personnel at key locations, intensifying checks at entry and exit points, and maintaining close vigilance over high-footfall public places.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 1:17 PM IST
Independence Day: Delhi on high alert after email threat targets High Court, Metro & train lines Multi-agency cyber teams are working to trace the origin of the threat email, while heightened security cordons remain strictly enforced throughout the national capital.

A high-stakes security alert swept through the capital today after an email bomb threat targeted the Delhi High Court, Red Fort, Delhi Metro, and incoming trains from Ambala, just twenty-four hours before India's Independence Day celebrations.

The threat sent via e-mail on August 14 communication made explicit references to Khalistan and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, jolting security agencies into immediate action and triggering comprehensive sweeps across high-priority locations.

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The widespread threat landed as New Delhi was already undergoing maximum security preparations for the national holiday at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation.

Security forces stepped up operations across Delhi and multiple regions nationwide, stationing police personnel at key locations, intensifying checks at entry and exit points, and maintaining close vigilance over high-footfall public places. At major entry corridors — including the Tikri Border — police teams are carrying out rigorous vehicular inspections to secure access routes into the capital.

To manage movement around key event zones, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a specialised travel advisory urging commuters to plan journeys well in advance, account for extra travel time, and carefully follow variable message signage and on-ground directions.

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Authorities explicitly advised the public to rely exclusively on official traffic police updates and avoid shortcut routes through restricted corridors surrounding the main venue.

Multi-agency cyber teams are working to trace the origin of the threat email, while heightened security cordons remain strictly enforced throughout the national capital.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 14, 2026 1:17 PM IST
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