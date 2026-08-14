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Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin files DRHP with SEBI to raise Rs 3,000 crore via IPO

Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin files DRHP with SEBI to raise Rs 3,000 crore via IPO

Ananya Birla-led microfinance lender Svatantra Microfin has filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 3,000 crore.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 12:58 PM IST
Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin files DRHP with SEBI to raise Rs 3,000 crore via IPOAnanya Birla and her firm Antimatter Media together hold a 59.97 per cent stake in Svatantra Microfin.

Ananya Birla-led microfinance lender Svatantra Microfin has filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 3,000 crore through an initial public offering. The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,500 crore by existing investors Multiples Private Equity Funds and Violicina Limited.

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The company may also raise up to Rs 300 crore through a pre-IPO placement. If such a placement is completed, the amount raised will form part of the fresh issue and the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment Svatantra Microfin's Tier-I capital base and meet future capital requirements, including funding business growth and onward lending.

Ananya Birla and her firm Antimatter Media together hold a 59.97 per cent stake in Svatantra Microfin. Among the other shareholders, Violicina holds 28.02 per cent, while Multiples Alternate Asset Management holds 11.45 per cent through three schemes. Birla is the chairperson and non-executive director of Svatantra Microfin, an inclusion-focused non-banking financial company-microfinance institution.

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Svatantra Microfin was the first institution to receive the NBFC-MFI licence introduced by the Reserve Bank of India in 2011. The company has expanded its scale in recent years, with its microfinance assets under management growing at a compound annual growth rate of 21 per cent from Rs 14,438 crore as of March 31, 2024, to Rs 21,093 crore as of March 31, 2026. During the same period, its share of India's total microfinance assets under management nearly doubled to 6.37 per cent from 3.26 per cent.

As of March 31, 2026, the company was the largest NBFC-MFI in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by AUM-MFI. Its loan portfolio remained diversified, with no single district accounting for more than 2.74 per cent of AUM-MFI and no single state contributing more than 23.02 per cent. Asset quality improved during the period, with the gross Stage-3 ratio declining to 1.19 per cent in fiscal 2026 from 2.24 per cent in fiscal 2025.

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Svatantra Microfin also strengthened its pan-India presence following the amalgamation of Chaitanya India Fin Credit, which became effective on March 21, 2026. The merger expanded the company's footprint in southern India.

As of March 31, 2026, Svatantra Microfin had 2,123 branches across 20 states and 394 districts, supported by 24,594 employees, including 15,575 field officers, and its microfinance business served 42.66 lakh active borrowers. Axis Capital, Avendus Capital, IIFL Capital Services, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 12:58 PM IST
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