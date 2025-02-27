'India a trusted friend': EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrives with 22 Commissioners to boost strategic ties

A high-level delegation of the European Union (EU) College of Commissioners, led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in India on February 27 for a two-day visit, marking a significant step in strengthening ties between India and the EU.

“Touchdown in Delhi with my team of Commissioners. In an era of conflicts and intense competition, you need trusted friends. For Europe, India is such a friend and a strategic ally. I’ll discuss with Narendra Modi how to take our strategic partnership to the next level,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after landing in Delhi.

This visit is unprecedented in scale, with 22 of the 27 European Commissioners participating. It comes at a crucial moment as India and the EU enter the third decade of their Strategic Partnership, aiming to expand cooperation across trade, technology, defence, clean energy, and digital innovation.

Von der Leyen, making her third visit to India, was welcomed at the airport by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel. Her previous visits include a bilateral trip in April 2022 and the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September 2023.

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation-level talks with the European Commission President. The visit will also feature the second ministerial meeting of the India–EU Trade and Technology Council, along with bilateral meetings between European Commissioners and their Indian counterparts. Key discussions are expected to focus on AI collaboration, trade expansion, and deepening technology partnerships at both the bilateral and EU levels.

Technological cooperation has been a significant aspect of India-EU relations. The delegation will focus on expanding collaboration in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and quantum technologies. India and the EU have already signed several memorandums of understanding, including on semiconductor R&D and HPC cooperation.