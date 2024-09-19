India abstains from UNGA resolution to end Israel’s occupation of Palestine in 12 months

India abstained on a resolution demanding that Israel end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory within 12 months in the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution, with 124 nations voting in favour, 14 against and 43 abstentions, including India.

Those abstaining included Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Nepal, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Israel and the US were among the nations who voted against the resolution titled ‘Advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences arising from Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and from the illegality of Israel's continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory’.

The resolution adopted on Wednesday demanded Israel end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory without delay. The resolution stated that this presence constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character that entails Israel's international responsibility.

The resolution further mandated that Israel should comply with this demand no later than 12 months from the adoption of the present resolution.

The Palestinian-drafted resolution strongly deplored the continued and total disregard and breaches by the Government of Israel of its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations, international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions. It stressed that such breaches seriously threaten regional and international peace and security.

The resolution recognised that Israel must be held to account for any violations of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including any violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law. It stated that Israel must bear the legal consequences of all its internationally wrongful acts, including by making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts.