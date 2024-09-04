US charges Hamas leaders for 'Terrorist Atrocities' in October 7 attack on Israel

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday that six high-ranking leaders of Hamas, including the militant group's political head, Yahya Sinwar, have been formally charged with terrorism and other related crimes.

These charges stem from the deadly October 7 attacks on Israel. The indictment also targets key figures within the organization, including Ismail Haniyeh, Mohammad al-Masri, Marwan Issa, Khaled Meshaal, and Ali Baraka.

The charges against these leaders are extensive and include conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death, conspiracy to murder U.S. nationals, and other severe criminal allegations. The indictment suggests a coordinated effort among these individuals to carry out actions that led to significant loss of life and posed a direct threat to U.S. nationals.

Attorney General Merrick Garland in a video address said, "The charges unsealed today are just one part of our broader effort to disrupt every facet of Hamas’ operations. These actions are not the end of our pursuit. The Justice Department has a long memory, and we will relentlessly pursue those responsible for the murder of Americans – as well as anyone who illegally supports them – for the rest of their lives."

According to an affidavit submitted with the complaint, an FBI agent has identified the defendants as central figures within Hamas, each playing a critical role in the organization's operations. Yahya Sinwar, in particular, has been a prominent leader of Hamas in Gaza since approximately 2017.

His recent ascension to the position of the group’s political leader follows the assassination of his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, in Iran earlier this month. Haniyeh's death marks a significant shift within the organization, with Sinwar now at the helm amid heightened tensions and international scrutiny.

This development represents a significant move by the U.S. in its efforts to hold Hamas accountable for the attacks and to address the broader issue of international terrorism. The charges could lead to severe legal consequences for the indicted leaders if they are apprehended and brought to trial.