India and China agree to fast-track resumption of direct flights

India and China have decided to accelerate their efforts to restore direct flights between the two countries. This decision was made during a discussion between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is currently in India on June 12 & 13.

As per a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, both parties discussed the progress of their bilateral relations since their previous meeting in Beijing on January 27, 2025. They have agreed to work together to strengthen and enhance their ties, focusing on cooperation that benefits the people.

The Foreign Secretary was happy with China’s backing for the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year. He mentioned the fruitful discussions that took place in April 2025 during the Expert Level Mechanism on trans-border rivers and was hopeful for progress on sharing hydrological data and other collaboration.

On the topic of aviation, both sides agreed to speed up the necessary procedures to restart direct flights. The Foreign Secretary also urged for the quick finalisation of a updated Air Services Agreement. Furthermore, they both pledged to work on simplifying visa procedures and promoting exchanges between media and research institutions.

China too has expressed support for the speedy resumption of direct flights with India, calling it a move that will serve the “common interest” of both nations as they look to rebuild ties and facilitate greater people-to-people contact.

At a press briefing on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian was asked to confirm reports that India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the two countries had agreed to accelerate the restoration of direct air connectivity and continue stabilizing bilateral relations.

In response, Lin said he would refer the specifics to the “competent authorities” but acknowledged the mutual benefits of such a move. “The restoration of direct flights between China and India is conducive to facilitating personnel exchanges and cooperative interactions, and is in the common interest of both sides,” he said.

Lin further noted that China maintains a “positive attitude” toward restarting flight operations and urged India to work jointly toward achieving the goal soon. “China has a positive attitude toward this and hopes that India will work with China to promote the resumption of flights between China and India as soon as possible to ensure the safe and orderly exchanges of personnel between the two countries,” he said.

Direct flights between the two countries were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and have yet to be fully restored, despite some easing of other bilateral restrictions.