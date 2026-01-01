India and Pakistan exchange lists of civil prisoners and fishermen under 2008 Consular Pact

India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged lists of civil prisoners and fishermen held in each other’s custody, a routine but sensitive diplomatic exercise carried out under the Agreement on Consular Access, 2008, the MEA said.

The exchange took place simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad through diplomatic channels.

India handed over details of 391 civil prisoners and 33 fishermen in its custody who are Pakistani or believed to be Pakistani. Pakistan, in turn, shared information on 58 civil prisoners and 199 fishermen who are Indian or believed to be Indian.

New Delhi reiterated its demand for the early release and repatriation of civil prisoners and fishermen, along with their boats, as well as of missing Indian defence personnel believed to be in Pakistan’s custody. It also urged Islamabad to expedite the release of 167 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners who have already completed their sentences.

India further pressed Pakistan to grant immediate consular access to 35 civil prisoners and fishermen believed to be Indian, who have so far not been provided such access.

“The Government of India has asked the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civil prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India,” the statement said.

The MEA added that sustained diplomatic efforts have led to the return of 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civil prisoners from Pakistan since 2014. Of these, 500 fishermen and 13 civilian prisoners have been repatriated since 2023.

Under the 2008 agreement, India and Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners and fishermen twice every year, on January 1 and July 1. The latest exchange follows the previous one held on July 1.