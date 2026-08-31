India-Bangladesh border: BSF seizes gold biscuits worth ₹25 crore from woman

She was detained and searched, leading to the recovery of 15.61 kg (approx) of gold from her possession. Reports said the haul comprised 125 gold biscuits. BSF has estimated the market value of the seized gold close to ₹25 crore.

The woman is now being questioned by BSF officers, who are trying to establish how the consignment reached the border and who was meant to receive it. The interrogation is also focused on identifying other people involved in the operation, the source of the gold and its intended destination.

The scale of the recovery has prompted the BSF to examine the possibility of a wider cross-border smuggling racket rather than an isolated attempt. The force has intensified surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border to prevent further smuggling.

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The accused woman will subsequently be handed over to Krishnaganj Police for further investigation and legal action.

Krishnaganj police are investigating the case to establish the woman’s alleged role, identify other members of the smuggling network and ascertain where the consignment was intended to be taken.