India-Bangladesh border: BSF seizes gold biscuits worth ₹25 crore from woman

In one of the biggest hauls along the eastern frontier, the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized over 15 kg of gold worth nearly ₹ 25 crore from a woman near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district, according to an India Today report.
According to BSF sources, personnel of the 32nd Battalion launched an operation in the Phulbari area of Barnpur in the Banpur border belt after receiving a tip-off about a possible smuggling attempt. After keeping a prolonged vigil, jawans noticed a woman moving suspiciously in the area.