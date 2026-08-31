Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
India-Bangladesh border: BSF seizes gold biscuits worth ₹25 crore from woman

India-Bangladesh border: BSF seizes gold biscuits worth ₹25 crore from woman

The scale of the recovery has prompted the BSF to examine the possibility of a wider cross-border smuggling racket rather than an isolated attempt. The force has intensified surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border to prevent further smuggling.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 12:05 PM IST
India-Bangladesh border: BSF seizes gold biscuits worth ₹25 crore from womanWoman held with ₹ 25 crore gold near Bengal-Bangladesh border

In one of the biggest hauls along the eastern frontier, the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized over 15 kg of gold worth nearly ₹ 25 crore from a woman near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district, according to an India Today report.

According to BSF sources, personnel of the 32nd Battalion launched an operation in the Phulbari area of Barnpur in the Banpur border belt after receiving a tip-off about a possible smuggling attempt. After keeping a prolonged vigil, jawans noticed a woman moving suspiciously in the area.

Advertisement

She was detained and searched, leading to the recovery of 15.61 kg (approx) of gold from her possession. Reports said the haul comprised 125 gold biscuits. BSF has estimated the market value of the seized gold close to ₹25 crore.

The woman is now being questioned by BSF officers, who are trying to establish how the consignment reached the border and who was meant to receive it. The interrogation is also focused on identifying other people involved in the operation, the source of the gold and its intended destination.

The scale of the recovery has prompted the BSF to examine the possibility of a wider cross-border smuggling racket rather than an isolated attempt. The force has intensified surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border to prevent further smuggling.

Advertisement

The accused woman will subsequently be handed over to Krishnaganj Police for further investigation and legal action.

Krishnaganj police are investigating the case to establish the woman’s alleged role, identify other members of the smuggling network and ascertain where the consignment was intended to be taken.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more