RIL, Adani Energy, SBI Cards, Laurus Labs: MSCI rebalancing to drive market volatility today 

The rebalancing could therefore lead to sharp moves in select stocks, even in the absence of company-specific news, as institutional investors align their holdings with the updated MSCI index composition.

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the rebalancing is set to lead to inclusion of four and exclusion of three stock in India. India’s weight in the index too will increase marginally to 11.9% from 11.8%, while the number of constituents will rise to 166 from 165.

Advertisement

Inclusion - Inflows likely

Laurus Labs: +$598 mn

Lenskart: +$352 mn

Adani Energy Solutions: +$310 mn

Groww: +$256 mn

Exclusion - Outflows likely

Balkrishna Industries: -$169 mn

SBI Cards: -$143 mn

Astral Ltd: -$138 mn

Adani Enterprises: MSCI August rebalancing will see an inflow of $202 mn.

Reliance Industries: MSCI August rebalancing will see an outflow of $523 mn.

Jio Financial: MSCI August rebalancing will see an outflow of $61 mn.

According to Nuvama, Reliance Industries will see meaningful weight-down flows, as the promoter stake increase has effectively reduced its free float.

Advertisement

Eternal is likely to see its free float nearly double, driving sizeable inflows.

MSCI Small Cap Index: India will see 19 exclusions and 13 inclusions, taking the constituent count to 455 from 461. India’s index weight will rise to 22.2% from 22.0%

MSCI has also finally revised upward the free floats for several Adani Group names