ZEE Entertainment shares tumble 14%, take losing run to 4th session; key details

ZEEL said the allotment of the warrants entitled the allottee to seek conversion of the warrants in one or more tranches, within a maximum period of 18 months from the date of allotment of the Warrants, upon payment of warrant exercise price of Rs 94.50, equivalent to 75 per cent of the warrant issue price.

ZEEL is investing in sports, animation, VFX and other emerging content segments as part of its strategy to build new growth engines and capture a larger share of the evolving media and entertainment landscape, the company said in its latest annual report, as per PTI.

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Addressing the shareholders, ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka said the media and entertainment sector is being increasingly driven by digital media, gaming, animation and visual effects, prompting ZEEL to diversify its portfolio and expand beyond its traditional businesses, PTI reported Goenka as saying.

Facing questions over his debt, personal guarantees and insolvency proceedings, Essel Group (ZEE group) founder Subhash Chandra and one of the ZEE promoters had on Friday said the group had repaid about Rs 43,000 crore of its total Rs 45,000 crore borrowings, and called for an independent audit of the group’s debt, defaults and repayments. He urged the banking system and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to appoint an independent auditor to examine the position.

There were fresh report ZEE group founder was planning to take up a professional role with investment firms in Switzerland.