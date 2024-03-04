scorecardresearch
Business Today
INDIA bloc will open 'closed doors' of jobs for youth: Rahul Gandhi

Feedback

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi's intention is not to provide employment.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Narendra Modi government for "not filling up" vacant posts and asserted that it is the INDIA bloc's resolve to open the "closed doors" of jobs for the youth.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Youth of the country, note one thing! Narendra Modi's intention is not to provide employment. Far from creating new posts, he is also sitting on the vacant posts of the central government."

"If we consider the data presented by the central government in Parliament, then 9,64,000 posts are vacant in 78 departments. If we look at important departments only, 2.93 lakh posts are vacant in the railways, 1.43 lakh in the home ministry and 2.64 lakh in the defence ministry," the former Congress president said.

Does the central government have the answer as to why more than 30 per cent posts are vacant in 15 major departments, he asked.

Published on: Mar 04, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
