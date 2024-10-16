India-Canada row: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh calls for ban on RSS, ‘severe sanctions’ against Indian diplomats

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case: Amid deteriorating relations between India and Canada, Canadian Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh demanded a ban on the RSS and sanctions against Indian diplomats. This comes after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) alleged that some Indian diplomats were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. India has denied the allegations, demanded evidence from the Canadian government for the allegations levelled, and has accused them of harbouring terrorist groups and promoting separatist activities.

Meanwhile, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), known for his pro-Khalistan stance requested an emergency meeting with the Public Security Committee. “We demand that the Liberal government implement severe sanctions on Indian diplomats and banish the RSS, a violent, militant, terrorist organisation from India, which is a group that operates here in Canada and in other countries as well,” he said.

Singh, whose party NDP, pulled away support to the Justin Trudeau government earlier, was briefed by the Canadian government on its side of the allegations against India. “The briefing confirmed what was shared publicly, that this is a very serious allegation. It confirmed some of the background of how we got here. Really what it highlighted is that we've got the Indian government, specifically the Modi government, that is engaged through diplomats in Canada, criminal elements that have then gone on to shoot at Canadian homes, to shoot at Canadian businesses, to kill Canadians. That is very serious,” he alleged.

The NDP leader said there were deep concerns for Canadian safety and it is their responsibility to protect the country and to do everything possible to keep the people and the democracy safe.

Singh said that he is committed to the actions that they have laid out and called for a ban on RSS and “severe sanctions on Indian diplomats”.

The NDP leader also said that Canada needs to work with its allies to put pressure on India. “We need to work with the United States. There's similar scenarios that have played out in the United Kingdom. So, it's clear that we need to work with our allies to put pressure on India. But there's got to be accountability. The Indian government has to be held to account. The Modi government has to be held to account. We all need to be unified as Canadian leaders. All of us have to be united in denouncing Modi and making sure we protect Canadians and put their safety first and foremost,” he said.

This comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that India refused to co-operate despite Canada’s repeated insistence. India has, however, maintained that Canada refused to present the evidence they are citing, and that this is nothing more than a political play.

Moreover, on Monday, when Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly was asked about potential sanctions against India, she said, “Everything is on the table.”