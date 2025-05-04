'India deserves an apology': Ex-Maldives FM blasts Muizzu after he admits no 'serious concerns' with New Delhi

After years of raising sovereignty concerns over India's role in the Maldives, President Mohamed Muizzu has finally admitted there are "no serious concerns" with the bilateral agreements. On Saturday, former Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid slammed President Muizzu after the latter acknowledged there were "no concerns" with bilateral agreements signed between Male and New Delhi. Shahid accused Muizzu of misleading the public and undermining regional trust for political gain.

"After years of false claims, President Muizzu has now confirmed there are no 'serious concerns' with the bilateral agreements between Maldives and India,” said Shahid, who is also the President of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP). "He won the 2023 presidential election on the back of a campaign that claimed these agreements threatened our sovereignty and territorial integrity. That narrative has now collapsed under his own words. It spread fear, broke trust, and damaged Maldives' reputation globally. The people of Maldives and India deserve an apology and a serious accounting for the harm caused."

Shahid's remarks came shortly after Muizzu, at a press conference from the President's Office, downplayed previous claims about India's role in the Maldives. "Bilateral discussions are ongoing. There are no issues. However, we are trying to disclose through the bilateral discussions since I made a pledge. There are no concerns," Muizzu said.

Before coming to power, Muizzu’s People’s National Congress (PNC) had repeatedly criticised agreements signed by the previous MDP-led government, especially with India. Muizzu and senior party leaders alleged that these deals compromised national sovereignty. After taking office in November 2023, the PNC-led parliament began reviewing several key agreements including the hydrography agreement, the Uthuru Thila Falhu agreement, and a military aircraft pact. The hydrography agreement was later cancelled, while the remaining deals remain stalled.

Despite intense scrutiny of prior agreements, the Muizzu administration has not disclosed details of new military pacts signed with countries like China, India, and Turkiye, raising further questions about transparency.

Muizzu rose to power on a strongly nationalistic and pro-China platform, calling for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the archipelago. His 'India Out' campaign became a cornerstone of his 2023 election strategy, dramatically altering the tone of Indo-Maldivian relations.

However, during his first state visit to India in October 2024, Muizzu appeared to shift tone significantly. In an interview with The Times of India, he said, "Maldives would never do anything that undermines the security of India. India is a valued partner and friend of the Maldives, and our relationship is built on mutual respect and shared interests."

