India destroys another Chinese air defence system HQ-16 at Pakistan's Chakrala airbase

India has struck a major blow to Pakistan’s military infrastructure by targeting and damaging key air defence systems at Chaklala airbase, one of the country’s most strategically important military facilities. The strikes come amid heightened cross-border hostilities and are part of India’s broader effort to neutralise Pakistan’s aerial capabilities following a surge in drone and missile activity along the border.

According to sources, Indian missiles successfully hit four Pakistani airbases, including Chaklala, where the Chinese-made HQ-16 surface-to-air missile system was deployed. The base had reportedly been active during Pakistan’s attempted missile launches against Indian aircraft and while India was conducting strikes on terror camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke.

The Indian Armed Forces specifically elevated the targeting of Chaklala's air defence units to disable its operational capacity. The escalation follows previous successful attacks on air defence units in Sialkot and Lahore, where China-made HQ-9 missile systems were destroyed, effectively leaving large parts of Pakistan's airspace vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Pakistani drones, many suspected to be armed, have been sighted at over 30 locations, from Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat, posing significant threats to both civilian and military targets. Among the locations affected are Srinagar, Avantipora, Jammu, Pathankot, Ferozpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bhuj, and Lakhi Nala.

In Punjab’s Amritsar district, locals in Makhan Windi village reported hearing multiple explosions past midnight, after which army personnel cordoned off the area and recovered missile debris. Sources confirm this debris is linked to recent Pakistani launches.

Indian defence forces remain on high alert and are actively tracking aerial threats with counter-drone systems across border areas. Officials say the situation is being monitored closely, with prompt action being taken wherever required.