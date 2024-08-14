India expresses commitment to strengthen ties with Bangladesh under interim leadership

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma has expressed India's intention to enhance its relationship with Bangladesh during a press briefing on Wednesday, following a meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

This meeting marks Verma's first engagement with Hossain since the establishment of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Verma did not provide any details regarding the duration of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stay in India, where she sought refuge after resigning amid widespread protests against her administration's controversial job quota system.

Hasina fled to India on August 5, following a tumultuous political climate that led to her government's downfall.

During his meeting with Hossain at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Verma stated, "We are interested in advancing our relationship with Bangladesh," emphasising the importance of bilateral ties in the wake of significant political changes in the country.

Verma was present at Yunus' oath-taking ceremony as head of the interim government last Thursday, signalling India's support for the new administration.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Yunus as he assumed leadership of the interim government, expressing hopes for a swift return to normalcy and the safety of minority communities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

As the situation develops, India's proactive approach suggests a keen interest in fostering stability and cooperation with its neighbours amidst the ongoing political transition in Bangladesh.

(With PTI inputs)