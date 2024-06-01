'India has voted to re-elect NDA': PM Modi thank voters as BJP sets stage for 2024 victory, predicts Axis My India Exit Poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are projected to secure a resounding victory in the 2024 general elections, according to an exit poll conducted by Axis My India for India Today. The poll predicts the NDA, led by the BJP, will secure a comfortable majority with 144-162 seats.

Related Articles

The poll suggests a saffron surge across several key states. The BJP is expected to sweep Jharkhand, secure 20-22 seats in Karnataka, maintain its stronghold in Bihar, and even open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

This projection comes as a significant blow to the Congress party in Karnataka, where they were hoping to win 10+ seats. The exit poll predicts the Congress will only manage 3-5 seats in the southern state.

However, the Congress party is expected to make significant gains in Rajasthan, potentially winning 5-7 seats compared to zero in 2019. This could potentially reduce the BJP's tally in the state from 25 in 2019 to 18-20 in 2024.

The Axis My India exit poll predicts the INDIA alliance will secure 70-88 seats, while other parties are projected to win 1-5 seats.

Responding to the high voter turnout, PM Modi expressed confidence in the NDA's reelection, tweeting: "I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government. They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden."

He further highlighted his government's achievements, stating: "At the same time, they have seen how the reforms in India have propelled India to being the fifth largest global economy. Every scheme of ours has reached the intended beneficiaries without any bias or leakage."

PM Modi criticised the opposition INDIA alliance, stating: "The opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters. They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation. Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people."

He also praised the efforts of BJP party workers, tweeting: "I would like to applaud each and every NDA Karyakarta. Across the length and breadth of India, often braving intense heat. I compliment them for meticulously explaining our development agenda to the people and motivating them to come out and vote. Our Karyakartas are our greatest strength."

The exit poll results indicate a strong endorsement of PM Modi's leadership and the BJP's policies. However, with the actual results still to be declared, the political landscape may shift in the coming days.

I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government. They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.



At the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2024