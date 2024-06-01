Delhi Lok Sabha Exit Poll 2024: A hattrick sweep for BJP, predicts Axis My India

The Indian Today-Axis is predicting a clean sweep for NDA in Delhi according to its exit poll numbers. The polling for all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi took place in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

The Delhi Lok Sabha contest is a two-way fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance. The BJP is contesting all 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital.

Here are the exact numbers predicted by India Today Axis exit poll

Agencies NDA AAP/CONGRESS India Today-Axis My India 6-7 0-1 Today's Chanakya 6-7 0-1 C Voter 4-6 1-3 Times Now 7 0 Jan Ki Baat 7 0 Polstrat 7 0 Matrize 5-7 0-2 PMARQ 7 0

Voting share in percentage:

- NDA: 54%

- INDIA: 45%

- OTHERS: 1%

The exit poll has also predicted that the one seat that is the most disputed in the Union Territory is Chandni Chowk, where BJP's Praveen Khandelwal is up against Congress' JP Agarwal.

While the Congress is contesting from 3 Lok Sabha seats, the AAP is fighting for four seats, as per the seat-sharing deal between the two parties. The Congress is contesting Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi. The AAP, on the other hand, is contesting New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and East Delhi.

2019 Exit Poll Predictions for Delhi

The national capital saw a BJP clean sweep in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, pushing opponents AAP and Congress to the periphery.

In 2019, Delhi saw a three-way contest between the BJP, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As per the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was projected to win 0 seats, the Congress 0 seats, and the BJP 6-7 seats.

The majority of exit polls indicated that the BJP would win handily in Delhi, while some suggested that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP may come up empty in the nation's capital during the Lok Sabha election. The results were announced on May 23, 2019.

Presently, AAP is in power in the city-state with Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister.

Key Candidates in Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2024

Harsh Vardhan, the BJP's current two-term MP, will be replaced in the next election by Praveen Khandelwal, who is running for the first time in the Lok Sabha from Chandni Chowk. On the other hand, JP Agarwal, a 79-year-old Congressman who is running for his tenth Lok Sabha term and has served as Chandni Chowk's representative in 1984, 1989, and 1996, is Khandelwal's principal opponent.

The other major seat to look out for in these elections is North-east Delhi, where BJP has fielded Manoj Tiwari, for the second time in a row from the constituency. Tiwari, this time, is pitted against Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. He is a student leader from JNU and entered politics in 2019 contesting unsuccessfully as a CPI candidate from Bihar's Begusarai.

The other key candidates include Bansuri Swaraj, who is the daughter of late Union minister Sushma Swaraj. She is pitted against AAP's Somnath Bharti from the New Delhi seat.

The intense drama surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's imprisonment has overshadowed the 2024 election contest. Since being granted interim release to campaign for his party, Kejriwal has launched a no-holds-barred assault on the BJP.