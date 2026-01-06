India initiated a series of calls, meetings, briefings with senior US officials during Op Sindoor: Report

When India conducted Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, officials in New Delhi immediately embarked on a sustained diplomatic outreach to Washington. The approach focused on arranging a dense sequence of calls, meetings and briefings with senior figures across the US administration, targeting both security and trade channels. This strategy reflected India’s intent to manage US perceptions of the operation while safeguarding the progress of crucial economic negotiations with the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This outreach was not limited to a handful of officials or agencies. Instead, it spanned a wide array of counterparts, reflecting the complexity of US policymaking, where multiple agencies and political actors can influence outcomes. Indian diplomats recognised that shaping the narrative and ensuring policy alignment required consistent engagement at multiple levels. The dual-track approach – addressing both security and trade – was designed to avoid the risk of one issue derailing progress on the other, particularly given the transactional tendencies of the Trump administration.

FARA filings by Jason Miller reviewed by India Today indicate that the diplomatic campaign began as early as April 24, when India requested coordinated calls with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and the Office of Vice President JD Vance. The timing and alignment of these requests signalled an effort to elevate trade discussions before policy positions became entrenched in the US, where commerce is often viewed transactionally. Early engagement allowed Indian officials to present their perspectives before internal debates could harden into fixed stances.

Advertisement

On the day Operation Sindoor was launched, India’s embassy in Washington reached out to propose a television interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, explicitly referencing the operation. Three days later, on May 10, Indian officials sought additional calls with senior White House figures, including National Security Council staff and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. The breadth of these early interactions indicates an attempt to synchronise policy messaging with the evolving public narrative in the US.

By late May, India expanded its engagement to the wider US national security establishment. On May 27, Indian officials formally requested meetings for Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with top Pentagon leaders, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and officials at the National Security Council. The briefings aimed to update US counterparts on Operation Sindoor and ensure a consistent interpretation across agencies.

Advertisement

Further requests followed. On May 31, Indian officials sought meetings with Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. A day later, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also proposed for meetings with both Vance and Rubio.

India’s engagement extended to Capitol Hill in early June, as officials reached out to the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senator Tom Cotton’s office, signalling preparations for continued congressional dialogue on the operation and associated security matters. By involving lawmakers early, India sought to build bipartisan understanding and support, anticipating that congressional scrutiny could intensify if the situation escalated.

While Operation Sindoor was the focal point of early outreach, trade negotiations proceeded on a parallel track. Between May and July 2025, records show repeated calls involving Indian officials, Greer, and Lutnick. According to diplomats familiar with the discussions, “the frequency of engagement was notable, reflecting an effort to keep negotiations on a steady track despite overlapping geopolitical developments.” This steady cadence of communication was intended to reassure both sides and prevent misunderstandings from derailing sensitive talks.

Media coverage of Operation Sindoor remained a concern for Indian officials. On June 18, India returned to the White House chief of staff for a follow-up call specifically to address how the operation was being portrayed in US media, underscoring the importance of managing the evolving news cycle and its potential impact on bilateral relations.

Advertisement

As summer progressed, India broadened the scope of its trade discussions. From August, Indian officials requested calls with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, bringing macroeconomic considerations such as tariffs and currency into the conversation. This period also saw continued engagement with key White House advisers and aides, reflecting the sensitivity of trade policy in the administration.

By September and October 2025, Indian officials maintained engagement with senior communications and political advisers close to the US president. Private dinners and further meetings occurred as negotiations entered a more delicate phase. Despite these efforts, India continued to receive tariff shocks and public rebukes from the White House, though the public debate over Operation Sindoor had largely faded from Washington’s agenda by late October, and routine working-level engagement persisted.