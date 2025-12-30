Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with a group of eminent economists and experts at NITI Aayog, outlining the core pillars of India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. During the meeting, the Prime Minister called for mission-mode reforms to build global capability and deeper global integration.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The interaction was held on the theme 'Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat’. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the idea of Viksit Bharat has moved beyond government policy to become a national aspiration, reflected in changing patterns of education, consumption, and global mobility. He noted that this shift requires stronger institutional capacity and forward-looking infrastructure planning to meet the expectations of an increasingly aspirational society.

Stressing the importance of sustained long-term growth, Modi said India must pursue mission-mode reforms across sectors, with policymaking and budgeting firmly anchored to the 2047 vision. He also spoke about the need to ensure that India remains a vital hub for the global workforce and international markets as structural transformation accelerates.

Advertisement

During the interaction, participating economists shared strategic insights on improving productivity and competitiveness across manufacturing and services. The discussions focused on accelerating structural transformation through higher household savings, robust infrastructure development, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

The role of Artificial Intelligence as a cross-sector productivity enabler was examined, along with the continued scaling up of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure. Participants noted that the unprecedented wave of cross-sector reforms in 2025, and their further consolidation in the coming year, would help India remain among the fastest-growing global economies.

Among the economists and experts who attended the meeting were Shankar Acharya, Ashok Bhattacharya, N R Bhanumurthy, Amita Batra, Janmejaya Sinha, Amit Chandra, Rajani Sinha, Dinesh Kanabar, Basanta Pradhan, Madan Sabnavis, Ashima Goyal, Dharmakirti Joshi, Umakant Dash, Pinaki Chakraborty, Indranil Sen Gupta, Samiran Chakraborty, Abhiman Das, Rahul Bajoria, Monika Halan and Siddhartha Sanyal.