India is a ‘vibrant democracy’: White House’s damage control after Biden's remarks ‘xenophobia’ remarks on India

Several days after US President Joe Biden’s remarks on ‘xenophobia,’ that targeted India, the national security advisor of the White House tried to undo the damage of Biden’s remarks through a statement and called India a ‘vibrant democracy.’

"Not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India. And we applaud the Indian people for exercising, you know, their ability to vote, and to have a voice in their future government. And we wish them well throughout the process, of course," Kirby said at a news conference in the White House.

Related Articles

He further added that how the two nations have strengthened their relationship in the past three years, under the leadership of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our relationship with India is extremely close and getting closer,” he said.

“You saw it on a State Visit (last June). We launched all kinds of new initiatives, working on critical emerging technologies together, and bolstering and expanding the relevance of the Indo-Pacific quad, of course, which India is a part of. And then, just the people-to-people exchanges, and the military that we share with India… It's a very vibrant, very active partnership… We are grateful for Prime Minister Modi's leadership,” said the senior White House official.

Kirby refuted the question of whether President Joe Biden thinks that Japan and India are xenophobic nations. The president, he claimed, was talking about a bigger picture.

“I mean, the president was making a broader point here about the vibrancy of our own democracy, here in the United States, and how inclusive and participatory it is,” he said.

Kirby’s remarks came in response to a statement made by Biden earlier this month, where he said, “You know, one of the reasons our economy is growing is because… we welcome immigrants…"

“Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic, they don’t want immigrants,” he added.