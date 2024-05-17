'They changed immigration laws overnight': Indian Students in Canada protest against government over work permit denials

Hundreds of Indian students in Canada's Prince Edward Island (PEI) region have taken to the streets, demanding authorities to allow them to remain in the country. The students allege that despite graduating, they are being denied work permits, leaving them facing the looming threat of deportation. These students have now issued an ultimatum, warning of a potential hunger strike if their demands are not met.

The students, who have resided in the country for over a year, have voiced their frustration over what they perceive as a sudden and unjust change in government policy. "They called us here, now they want us to leave," expressed protest leader Rupender Singh in an interview with CBC news. He had arrived in Canada from India in 2019 and accused the province of misleading them and described the situation as blatant exploitation.

Video footage captured the protesting students marching through the streets of Charlottetown, chanting slogans and protesting against the abrupt alterations in policy. One protester highlighted the ripple effect of these changes, emphasising how both immigrants and locals would be impacted, suggesting that without international graduates, who work part time at many places, locals might endure delays in services such as coffee at Tim Hortons.

As we discussed today, we have announced a day off from work on Monday which is 13th May 2024. Its humble request for all the workers specially working in RETAIL, SALES & SERVICES. FOOD SECTOR. SKILLED LABOUR, TRUCK DRIVERS & LOCAL STORE EMPLOYERS. (1/2)#PROTESTPEI2024 @InfoPEI pic.twitter.com/yF77g2NzSo — Protest PEI 2024 (@Protest_pei) May 11, 2024

The new law

The discontent stems from a law passed by PEI last July, which restricts postgraduate work permits to students with specific qualifications, notably in construction/home-building and healthcare sectors. This new regulation has left many international students without the ability to continue working in Canada, prompting the current wave of protests.

Similar restrictions were previously implemented in Manitoba, but following protests, the Trudeau government was compelled to extend postgraduate work permits by two years. Now, students in PEI are hoping for similar leniency, seeking an extension of work permits and a review of the recent changes to immigration policies.

What are the demands of India students?

The protesting students are advocating to be 'grandfathered,' a status that would exempt them from new regulations based on their previous circumstances. This status would provide stability and fairness, ensuring that these students are not unfairly affected by subsequent changes in the law.

With a deadline set for mid-May, the students are prepared to escalate their actions, with the protests gaining momentum and support from various sectors of the community, including employers and minority groups.

