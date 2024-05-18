'Stay indoors, be in touch': S Jaishankar to Indian students in Kyrgyzstan as mob violence escalates in capital

In response to mob violence targeting foreign students that broke out in Kyrgyzstan's capital city, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that the Indian government is keeping an eye on the wellbeing of Indian students in Bishkek.

In a post on microblogging platform, X, Jaishankar wrote, “Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy."

Additionally, students have been told to "stay indoors." The students and the Indian embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic are now in communication.

“We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue…," the Embassy said.

On the other hand, there have been claims on social media that the attack resulted in the deaths of three Pakistani students, the authorities has said that they have not yet received any reports of fatalities.

The Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, expressed his "deep concerns" on the circumstances in Bishkek and said he has given the country's envoy in Kyrgyzstan instructions to "provide all necessary help and assistance" to the students.

“Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance. My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation," he posted on X.

According to the Pakistani embassy the situation worsened when footage of a brawl between Egyptian and Kyrgyz students on May 13 went viral on the internet on Friday. The crowd attacked Bishkek's medical university dorms, housing students from Bangladesh, Pakistan and India.

Attacks have occurred on private houses of overseas students, particularly Pakistanis, and a few medical university dormitories in Bishkek. Students from Bangladesh, Pakistan and India live in the hostels. The Pakistani embassy for Kyrgyzstan posted on X with a statement stating that there have been reports of minor injuries to many students from Pakistan.

"Despite social media posts about alleged death and rape of Pakistani students, so far, we have not received any confirmed report," it said.